Fed’s Kashkari: Crypto is 'utterly useless'
Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve (Fed) President of the Bank of Minneapolis, said that the labor market has remained pretty resilient and that he believes AI could boost productivity in the next five to ten years, according to Reuters on Thursday.
Key takeaways
The labor market has remained pretty resilient, it is softer but still "decent to pretty good".
Reports from businesses about staffing warrant some caution about the strength of the labor market.
Kevin Hassett's comments about Fed staff research were "just another step" to try to compromise the Fed's independence.
The Fed is committed to making the best decisions based on data and analysis, aiming to avoid other "distractions".
Optimistic about AI, almost all businesses are finding benefits from using it.
Crypto is "utterly useless".
AI could be a boost to productivity in the next five to ten years.
The Fed is cautious about using AI internally, with strong guardrails against giving access to confidential data.
Not clear what a stablecoin can do beyond what Venmo and similar services already offer.
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.