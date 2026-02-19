WTI climbs to six-month high on rising US-Iran tensions

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extends its advance on Thursday following a nearly 4.9% rally a day earlier, as mounting US-Iran tensions fuel concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. At the time of writing, the US benchmark trades around $66.38 per barrel, hitting its highest level since August 2025.

Markets are pricing in elevated geopolitical risk following reports of potential US military action after nuclear negotiations with Iran failed to yield a breakthrough earlier this week. Any escalation could threaten crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of global Oil shipments.

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that “good talks are being had with Iran,” adding that Washington must secure a “meaningful deal.” He stressed that “they can’t have a nuclear weapon” and noted that “we will find out about Iran in about 10 days.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that the United Kingdom (UK) is blocking the US from using Royal Air Force (RAF) bases for potential strikes on Iran, adding another layer of geopolitical uncertainty to the situation.

From a technical perspective, WTI’s outlook has improved on the daily chart after prices climbed back above key moving averages, including the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $62.20, which now acts as dynamic support following repeated rebounds.

Price action is forming a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting buyers remain firmly in control. Momentum indicators support the bullish tilt.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds near 63, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating sustained upside momentum without yet entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 28 signals strengthening trend conditions, with the Average True Range at 2.05 pointing to contained volatility.

On the upside, prices are currently testing a key resistance zone in the $66.00-$67.00 region. A sustained break above this barrier could open the door toward the next upside target near $70.00.

Conversely, a break below the 200-day SMA would weaken the bullish structure, exposing the 100-day SMA near $59.83 as the next support, followed by the $56.00 area.