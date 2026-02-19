XAG/USD capped by key technicals as bullish momentum stalls

Fed funds rate expectations remains the key risk-driver for ebbing Spot Silver markets heading into the back half of February. The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its January meeting, and the minutes released on Wednesday showed a divided committee leaning cautious on further easing. Most participants judged the risk of inflation running persistently above 2% as meaningful, though some noted rate cuts could become appropriate if disinflation continues.

Markets are pricing roughly 60 basis points of easing by year-end, but the Fed's data-dependent stance and the looming May leadership transition as Chair Powell's term expires are keeping rate expectations fluid.

Safe-haven demand from unresolved US-Iran tensions and stalled Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Geneva is lending some support, though a firmer US Dollar (USD) following the hawkish minutes tone is capping gains for dollar-denominated metals.

Choppy recovery stalls at the 50 EMA near 79.20

Spot Silver prices are trading just below the flattening 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 79.22, which is acting as near-term resistance, while the 200-day EMA at 58.03 sits far below, confirming the broader uptrend remains in place, albeit waning. The recovery from the February 6 low at 64.08 has been choppy, with Silver reclaiming roughly half of the losses from the late-January spike before stalling into a range of small-bodied candles and doji around the 75 to 85 zone over the past two weeks.

The Stochastic Oscillator continues to sit near the oversold zone, suggesting downside momentum may be at its exhaustion limits. A sustained close above the 50 EMA at 79.22 would open the door toward resistance near 85.00, while failure to reclaim that level risks a pullback toward 75.00 and the February low at 64.00.

XAG/USD daily chart