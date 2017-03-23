RBNZ: Neutral is as neutral does - ANZ

Research Team at ANZ explains that as expected, the RBNZ maintained a clear neutral tone at its OCR Review today, holding the OCR at 1.75% and the statement was broadly unchanged from the one delivered in February where changes were made (in response to some recent data surprises), comments were heavily caveated, with surprises discounted.

Key Quotes

“This reinforces that the RBNZ continues to see an outlook shaped by considerable uncertainty and is in no hurry to alter policy (in either direction) as a result. There is no change to our view. We continue to see the next move in the OCR being up, but not until mid-2018.”

“Key points