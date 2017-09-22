RBNZ: Highly unlikely to alter the stance of monetary policy - Westpac

RBNZ: Highly unlikely to alter the stance of monetary policy - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
The RBNZ is highly unlikely to alter the stance of monetary policy next week, due to election uncertainty, feels the analysis team at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Fortunately, the economic situation is such that the RBNZ can afford to sit on its hands.”
“We expect no change in the OCR next week, and a repeat of previous monetary policy guidance. – Beneath this placid surface, there is a lot going on with monetary policy.”
“In time, we expect the RBNZ will have to reduce its GDP and house price forecasts, which will affect the stance of monetary policy.”
