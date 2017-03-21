RBNZ: Expect the Reserve Bank to hold the OCR at 1.75% - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac, expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hold the OCR at 1.75% and to maintain a neutral outlook for interest rates in its upcoming meet on Thursday.

Key Quotes

“While near-term inflation is looking a bit stronger, growth in activity has fallen short of the RBNZ’s very optimistic forecasts. The slowdown in the housing market may have been a factor here.”

“The risk is that the economy simply may not have enough puff to generate the sustained lift in inflation pressures that the RBNZ is looking for.”