RBA’s Lowe: Market pricing for early rate hikes extremely unlikely

Markets have over reacted to recent inflation data.

Got to be sure inflation will be sustainably in 2-3% target, market pricing of early 2022 hikes is well away from where we are now.

Decline in wages growth has been decade long, needs to change dramatically.

Inflation at the mid-point of a target would not justify higher rates.

Not going to use interest rates to contain housing prices.

No concerns about a deterioration in home lending standards.

Borrowers need to be aware that loan rates will rise one day.

Don't have an inflation problem in Australia.

Unlikely we will have a yield curve target again.