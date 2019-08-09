RBA’s Lowe: International political tensions weakening global outlook

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe, in his scheduled speech, adds that the central bank is not worried anymore lower interest rates would fuel a surge in borrowing in Australia.

Need to keep an eye on debt binge but not particularly worried about it right now.

Very large political shocks going on around the world, international political tensions weakening global outlook.

Central banks cannot offset those political shocks alone.

We are fighting some very large global forces, structural shifts in domestic economy.