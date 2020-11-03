RBA’s Lowe: Done all can on rates, focus now on QE

Additional comments crossing the wires, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe continues to speak at the post-monetary policy meeting press conference on Tuesday.
Victoria lockdown has cut 1 to 1.5 ppt off GDP.
But outlook for labor market required further policy action even without lockdown.
Encourages borrowers to seek lower rates from their banks.
Not much room between zero and 0.1% for cash rate.
At effective lower bound now.
Done all can on rates, focus now on QE.
Was broad consensus on policy among RBA board.
Not targeting five or 10-year yields.
Would be helpful if 10-year yields came down further.
To hold around 15% of Australian govt bonds under current plan.
If need to buy more bonds, will do so.
RBA’s latest easing is not a judgement on fiscal policy.
Other central banks have bought a lot more debt than we are planning to do.
We can effectively create money without limit.
Hope not permanently in this world of zero interest rates.
Hopes rates will rise sometime in the next five years.
Have not ruled out buying bonds outside 5 to 10-year range.
Not particularly concerned rates will push up house prices excessively.
Updated economic forecasts contain today's policy decision.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains in the red below 0.7050 despite Lowe explicitly ruling out negative rates policy.
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7042, down 0.12% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1650 on US election day
EUR/USD is mildly bid above 1.1650, tracking moderate gains in the US stock futures. The risk of contested US elections is likely to keep gains in check. The resurgence of coronavirus favors losses in the EUR.
GBP/USD supported above 1.2900 amid risk-on mood, ahead of US elections
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2900, as market sentiment cools down the US dollar. Markets shrug off UK’s lockdown, Morgan Stanley predicts more QE from BOE. Increasing odds of a blue wave favor risk-on mood.
Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) wavers in a familiar range on the US election day this Tuesday, as a sense of caution sets amid a tighter presidential race in key six swing states. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
2020 US Elections: Equities in three scenarios
Stocks would fare best in a Republican sweep. Split result, Biden in White House with Republican Senate second best equity outcome. A Democratic Presidency and Congress would over time diminish growth and limit equities.
WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline
The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction.