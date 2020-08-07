RBA’s Ellis: Recovery will be little stronger due to extension of job support packages

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Ellis is once again on the wires now, via Reuters, responding to the Q&A session after her speech titled “The Economic Outlook”.

Recovery will be little stronger due to extension of job support packages.

Employment will now not decline as much as forecast.

Still a pretty weak outlooks given Victoria’s virus restrictions.

Forecasts assume a vaccine will not be fully distributed next year.

Need to get hold of virus to get a strong economy, it's not a trade off.

Board has not ruled out doing more.

Have not walked away from our inflation target.

May take longer than usual to get inflation back to target.

Inability of US to control virus is a worry.

Very worried virus will weigh on growth in US for some time yet.