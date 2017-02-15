RBA's Ellis: Pockets of potential mortgage stress in otherwise benign debt picture

RBA's Ellis: Pockets of potential mortgage stress in otherwise benign debt pictureBy Ivan Delgado
Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic) for the RBA, in a speech to a Plenary Panel at the Australasian Housing Researchers Conference in Melbourne, notes that the Central Bank must be aware of pockets of potential mortgage stress in an otherwise benign debt picture.
Headlines - via Reuters
Says most domestic mortgage debt held by those most able to service it
Need to be aware of pockets of potential mortgage stress in otherwise benign debt picture
Australia home ownership rates neither high nor low by international standards
Housing policy should focus more on security of tenure, than ownership status
Housing situation more complex than suggested by single-minded focus on median prices