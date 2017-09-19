RBA's Ellis - high household debt is a risk in the event of an economic shock

RBA's Ellis - high household debt is a risk in the event of an economic shockBy Omkar Godbole
Reserve Bank of Australia's Assistant Governor (Economic) Luci Ellis, while speaking at the Australian Business Economists (ABE) Lunchtime Briefing, said the high household debt in Australia is a risk in the event of an economic shock.
Key quotes
Policy globally will have to stay expansionary should inflation remain low
Global wage growth and inflation will pick up, but may take some time
Hunt for yield less of a risk now rates are starting to rise globally
Geopolitical risk in Asia has increased, while lessening in the euro area
Expects global economic expansion to last for a while
