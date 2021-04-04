RBA to steer rates through steady course until end-2022 – Reuters poll

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.10% when it meets its monthly policy meeting on April 6, the latest Reuters poll of 24 economists showed.

Key findings

“All but one of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters expect no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) April 6 board meeting. One economist predicted a 5-basis point cut to 0.05%.”

“The economists expect no change to the cash rate until end-2022.”

Note that the Australian central bank has pledged to not raise rates until inflation is back within its 2-3% medium-term target band.