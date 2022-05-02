Analysts at Scotiabank offer a sneak peek at what they expect from Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision.
Key quotes
“Most economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike its cash rate target on Tuesday. Thirteen of 21 within consensus expect a 15bps hike, five expect a bigger hike from 0.1% to 0.5% and a minority of three economists expect a hawkish hold.”
“Futures markets have a hike to 0.25% fully priced such that either a hold or a larger hike would be a surprise.”
“The case for a hike is, well, much the same as everywhere else these days. Inflation has been sharply accelerating ....”
“The case against a hike at this meeting, or at least against a large hike, is two-fold. One is that the RBA has an eye on wages and may wish to see the Q1 figures on May 17th given that to date wage gains have been below the rate of inflation.”
“Secondly is the matter of politics with the May 21st election just around the corner.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure around 0.7050 as China stokes growth concerns
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses around the multi-day bottom near 0.7050 amid a holiday-thinned Asian session. Mounting covid cases in China and stringent lockdowns pose risk to global recovery. Markets remain risk-averse, seeking safety in the US dollar.
USD/JPY recovers its intraday losses, DXY strengthens ahead of hawkish Fed
USD/JPY has moved above 130.00 firmly as DXY attracted bids on rate hike expectations. BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy has brought another bearish impulsive wave for the yen. Uncertainty ahead of the Fed’s rate announcement has underpinned the risk-off impulse.
Gold tumbles below $1,890.00 on Fed rate hike expectations, US PMI eyed
Gold (XAUUSD) Price has slipped below $1,890.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has been strengthened on bolstering expectations of a decent rate hike by the Fed. The uncertainty over the announcement by the Fed is forcing investors to hide behind the DXY
Can this setup trigger a 50% bull rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has set up a technical setup known as exaggerated divergence, hinting at an uptrend. Investors need to wait until SHIB breaks through the $0.0000218 to $0.0000246 breaker to reach $0.0000321.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Apple and Amazon can't save us, is it time to abandon ship?
Equities are back at precarious levels as we approach the end of the week and the end of the month. Tech earnings season is now more or less done and dusted and the report card looks like its detention.