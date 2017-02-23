RBA sees China's growth rate continuingBy Ross J Burland
Lowe has been taking questions in front of the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics at the moment.
The RBA sees China's growth rate continuing.
AUD/USD remains in a tight range, currently trading at 0.7717, up 0.05% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7722 and low at 0.7707.