The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its next monetary policy decision on Tuesday, December 6 at 03:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of ten major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's decision.
The RBA is set to hike the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 bps from 2.85% to 3.10%, summing up to a total of 300 bps in rate increases in eight months.
ANZ
“We do think a December pause will be considered, but with the RBA not meeting again until February and the recent wages and employment data being robust we expect the cash rate target to be lifted 25 bps to 3.10%.”
Westpac
“We anticipate that the RBA will lift the cash rate by 25 bps, to 3.10%. Inflation is still too high and more work needs to be done in our view. Annual headline inflation is expected to hit the 8% mark in the December quarter and to still be above the 2-3 target band at the end of 2023 (at about 4%, we expect).”
Standard Chartered
“We expect the RBA to hike the cash rate by 25 bps to 3.10% from 2.85% previously. At the November meeting, the central bank reiterated its view that monetary policy operates with a lag and recent rate hikes are yet to be reflected in mortgage payments. In addition, latest data shows that housing prices are already falling on a YoY basis. However, inflation levels remain elevated. The labour market remains very tight and wage pressures remain. As such, we think the RBA may have to continue hiking, but at 25 bps increments instead of 50 bps.”
UOB
“We are penciling in another 25 bps hike, which will take the OCR to 3.10%. Thereafter, we look for a hold.”
ING
“We have decided that the central bank is no longer particularly concerned with the flow of data, and will hike rates another 25 bps despite recent softer-than-expected inflation.”
Danske Bank
“We expect a 25 bps hike.”
TDS
“We expect a 25 bps increase in the target rate to 3.10%, but all eyes will be on any shift in the language suggesting the RBA will pause in early 2023. We don't expect the RBA to shut the door to further rate hikes in 2023 but given the Bank has raised the cash rate 300 bps, 7 months ahead of assumptions, a dovish tweak cannot be ruled out.”
SocGen
“We expect the RBA to increase its cash rate target from 2.85% to 3.10%. While policymakers continue to say that they have not ruled out returning to 50 bps hike if necessary, we don’t think that the current environment justifies returning to a 50 bps hike. We reiterate our recently revised terminal policy rate forecast of 3.85%, which matches our forecast of the terminal Fed Funds rate at 5.25% (upper bound).”
Citibank
“The final meeting of the year will likely see the RBA hike for the eighth consecutive month. Citi analysts keep their quarterly inflation forecast unchanged at 1.7% and still expect a terminal rate next year unchanged at 3.35% with another 25 bps hike in February to be the last in the cycle, though risks are still tilted to the upside.”
NAB
“We expect a 25 bps increase. High inflation, a tight labour market and accelerating inflation mean it is too early for the RBA to pause, even as they prioritise keeping the economy on an ‘even keel’. As for the post-Meeting Statement, this could equivocate a little further on the guidance that the Board expects further interest rate hikes in the period ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.0550 in the American session. The ISM Services PMI data in the US improved to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, providing a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2200 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD extended its slide and fell below 1.2200 on Monday. The better-than-expected ISM Services PMI data from the US and the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by falling US stocks, weigh on the pair n the American session.
Gold slumps below $1,780 as US yields push higher
Gold price continued to push lower in the second half of the day on Monday and broke below $1,780. Following the upbeat ISM Services PMI report from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2%, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Ethereum price pops as this week could be the most profitable one of the year
Ethereum (ETH) is booking over 1% of gains this morning, which as such is not that uncommon. What is rather important is that Ethereum price is moving away from the bottom of 2022.
TSLA sinks after automaker cuts Shanghai production
Tesla (TSLA) stock gave up 4.7% in Monday's premarket after Bloomberg reported that its Shanghai factory would trim record production by 20% due to sluggish Chinese demand.