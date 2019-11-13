Analysts at National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) have pushed out their expected timing of the next cash rate cut by the RBA to February 2020, where they expect a further reduction of 25bps to a new low of 0.5%.
Key Quotes
“It is at this level of the cash rate where the RBA has previously stated it would outline a ‘package’ of unconventional policies if further monetary easing is required to support growth, full employment and the return of inflation to target.”
“The RBA Governor is speaking on “Unconventional Monetary Policy” on November 26th. To be clear, we think that the RBA should actually provide a further interest rate cut next month with private sector growth remaining weak and little evidence to date that prior easing or the tax rebates has done enough to offset the weakness in the economy. However, for now, the RBA appears to be in a holding pattern, while it assesses the impact of prior rate cuts and ‘the gentle turning point’.”
“We see an improvement in growth over time but not to a sufficiently strong rate of growth to prevent the unemployment rate beginning to rise. At the same time, the Government does not seem to be inclined to provide material fiscal stimulus in the near term, which increases the need for the RBA to ease further (including a further rate cut and unconventional policy) should our forecast of a deteriorating labour market materialise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1000 ahead of key data, Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD off four-week lows but downside risks persist. USD/CNY’s rise amid trade uncertainty could limit the EUR bulls. The focus stays on Eurozone Industrial Production, US CPI and Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD: Modestly changed below 21-day SMA ahead of UK CPI
While the absence of major catalysts from the UK has recently tamed the GBP/USD pair’s moves, the market’s fear ahead of the key data/events also contributes to the latest inactivity. The Cable seesaws around 1.2850 during pre-London open on Wednesday.
USD/JPY supported at 10-DMA amid risk-off, eyes US CPI, Powell
USD/JPY bounced-off the10-DMA support near 108.85 and regained the 109 handle, despite the risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures amid trade deal uncertainty. The bulls seem to have found some support from higher US Treasury yields.
Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid USD strength, trade woes
Although pessimism surrounding the US trade relations with China and the EU, coupled with Hong Kong protests, favored Gold to bounce off multi-month lows on Tue, prices are again under pressure while taking rounds to $1,458 during today’s Asian session.
Chairman Powell before Congress: Praising the economy and rebutting the President
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will repeat in Congress the monetary policy message he delivered after the October 30th FOMC meeting, the US economy is in a good place in the 11th year of the country’s longest expansion.