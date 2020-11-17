RBA Minutes: Ready to provide yet more policy stimulus

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Minutes has sown that the central bank is ready to provide yet more policy stimulus if needed after cutting rates to record lows, a pledge that may be tested given the latest outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
''Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Nov. 3 policy meeting released on Tuesday showed the bank's Board felt taking interest rates negative was not "sensible" and any further action would involve increased bond purchases,'' Reuters reported.
''The Board had decided to cut its main cash rate by 15 basis points to just 0.1% and launch a new bond buying program that would see the bank scoop up A$100 billion of longer-dated debt in six months.''
"The focus over the period ahead will be the government bond purchase program," the minutes showed. "The Board is prepared to do more if necessary."
Reuters reported that much depended on how the country fared in containing the coronavirus, with its relative success so far leading to a better outlook than feared a few months earlier.
''However, the November policy meeting came before a fresh outbreak of the virus in the state of South Australia which threatened to chill consumer sentiment and spending.''
Further key notes
''The Board emphasised that monetary and fiscal stimulus would be needed for a considerable time and pledged not to raise interest rates for at least three more years.''
''A significant rise in employment and wages growth would be needed to lift inflation back into the RBA's target bank of 2-3%, a distant prospect given the bank expected the unemployment rate to climb further toward 8% by the end of this year.''
''The Board also noted that very low interest rates were a global phenomenon that affected exchange rates and asset prices.''
RBA Governor Philip Lowe on Monday emphasised that Australia had to lower its rates in line with other developed economies or risk an unwelcome appreciation in the local dollar.
Indeed, he noted that were other major central banks to all cut their rates into negative territory, then the RBA might be forced to follow, no matter how reluctantly.
AUD/USD update
AUD was unchanged on the release at 0.7326 and flat in the day so far.
AUD/USD has been a star performer in a risk-on and commodity complex environment, breaking through critical resistance, invalidating bearish trade setups.
Daily chart
The price is taking on a strong supply area where failures open risk back to the downside again.
However, a break beyond the supply zone would be extremely bullish.
Description of RBA Minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision.
The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee.
Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.
USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes
USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit.
Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism
Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+ in the limelight
WTI has slipped back below $41.50 from earlier highs above $42.00, but holds onto daily gains of more than $1. Boosting the crude complex is vaccine optimism, strong Asia data and hopes for an output cut extension from OPEC+.