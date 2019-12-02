RBA likely to leave rates on hold despite strong housing data – Rabobank

Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank points out that according to CoreLogic data, house prices in Sydney rose by 2.7% m/m in November, marking its largest monthly rise since 1988.
Key Quotes
“Melbourne wasn’t far behind, recording growth of 2.2% m/m. Nationwide, Australian house prices jumped by 1.7% m/m, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, supported by the aggressive pace of RBA rate cuts this year. The strong performance of house prices is counter to the more gloomy tone of other Australian economic data releases. Together these messages highlight the delicate path that RBA policy makers must traverse in the New Year.”
“Looking ahead, the news on house price inflation will strengthen the expectation that the RBA is likely to leave rates on hold at tomorrow’s policy meeting. However, the renewal of activity in the housing market is likely to be insufficient for prevent the RBA easing again in 2020.”
“House prices aside there are plenty of domestic economic data releases suggesting that downside risks to growth are building.”
“It is our expectations that tensions between the US and China will rise again in the months ahead and this will accelerate the economic headwinds blowing across Australia. In its Statement on Monetary Policy last month the RBA clarified that “the Board is prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed to support sustainable growth in the economy, full employment and the achievement of the medium-term inflation target over time”. We would expect similar guidance from the RBA at tomorrow’s meeting, with the view that both the Cash rate and the AUD will trend lower into 2020. We forecast AUD/USD at 0.66 on a 3 month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD advances past 1.1030 on broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above last week’s high as the greenback suffers from renewed trade tensions after US President Trump announced new tariffs on imports coming from Brazil and Argentina. US November manufacturing output coming next.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.