RBA likely to keep OCR at 0.1% until mid-2023 – Reuters poll

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.1% at its meeting next week and also until mid-2023, the latest Reuters poll of 25 economists showed.

Key findings

“All but one of 25 economists surveyed by Reuters this week see no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May 4 board meeting. One economist predicted a 5-basis point cut to 0.05%.”

“The vast majority of the respondents expect no change to the cash rate until mid-2023, despite a solid economic recovery.”