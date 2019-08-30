RBA: High debt levels could complicate future monetary policy decisions

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was out with its Corporate Plan 2019/2020, citing that high debt levels could complicate future monetary policy decisions by making the economy less resilient to shocks.

This comes after the Australian Building Permits data dropped sharply in July and Private Sector Credit growth slowed last month.

The AUD/USD pair sticks to lows just ahead of the 0.67 handle on poor Australian data releases that fan RBA rate cut calls.