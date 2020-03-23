RBA buys $2.3 bln of government bonds as part of its QE programme

As a part of its quantitative easing (QE) programme announced last Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia bought A$4 billion ($2.3 billion) in local government bonds on Monday.
Key details
Buys A$891M Of May 2021 notes, avg yield 0.2655%
Buys A$1.15B Of Dec. 2021 notes, avg yield 0.2653%
Buys A$850M Of Apr. 2027 notes, avg yield 0.5679%
Buys A$1.11B Of Nov. 2028 notes, avg yield 0.803%
On Friday, the RBA purchased A$5 billion worth of government bonds to ensure enough liquidity in the financial system, as the country battles the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Australia PM Morrison said earlier today that Australia has 1,609 cases of coronavirus.
AUD/USD reaction
AUD/USD is consolidating its bounce from 0.5700, now trading around 0.5750 after the bulls failed to takeout the 0.5780 resistance area amid broad risk-aversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
