Germany’s Destatis, the federal statistics office, is out with its take on the Q2 growth after the economic contraction seen in the first quarter.

The Stats office said: How Q2 turns out depends in part on easing of restrictions.

Earlier today, Destatis reported the economic contraction of 2.2% in the first three months of the year, the largest quarterly decrease since the financial crisis.

The data was on the expected lines and failed to temper the sentiment around the shared currency, with EUR/USD now holding onto minor gains near 1.0810 ahead of the Eurozone GDP report.