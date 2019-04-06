Preview: RBA Lowe’s speech to shed light on today’s rate cut?

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe’s speech is expected to be closely eyed, especially after the Australian central bank delivered a rate cut earlier today amid growing economic growth concerns.
The RBA cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25bps to a record low of 1.25% at the June monetary policy meeting held earlier this Tuesday. It was the first rate cut after thirty straight meetings of RBA standing pat on the interest rates.
Lowe is due to speak at the RBA Board Dinner with the business community at 0930 GMT, which will be followed by the Q&A session with the media, starting 0950 GMT. Therefore, the speech is likely to be for approximately 20 minutes.
Markets would closely hear his take on the Australian interest rates outlook in the coming months should he say that more rate cuts are required to spur the economic growth amid ongoing US-China trade war.
How could it impact AUD/USD?
The Aussie faded a knee-jerk spike to three-week tops at 0.6994 and now consolidates near 0.6980 levels, as markets adopted “Buy the fact, sell the rumor” strategy on the RBA rate cut announcement.
According to Anil Panchal, Analyst at FXStreet, “Unless successfully clearing 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.7030, the Aussie pair is less likely to aim for 0.7080 level comprising 100-day SMA. As a result, 0.6940 and 0.6900 round-figure can keep luring sellers ahead of diverting them towards May month bottom around 0.6860.”
Key Notes
Aussie hits fresh 3-week tops even as Reserve Bank of Australia cuts rates to 1.25%
CBA and NAB cut key mortgage rates by 25bps, follow ANZ
Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Rate cut welcome news for households, business
Australia’s retail sales drop 0.1% in April, a big miss
About Lowe’s speech
Philip Lowe replaced Glenn Stevens as governor of Australia’s central bank. Lowe was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position he held since February 2012. Usually, if he shows a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a dovish is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.