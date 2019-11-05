President Trump: We are so close, China wants to make a deal badly

The US and China are close to making a trade deal and the latter is desperate to reach an agreement, President Trump reportedly said during a rally in Kentucky.

The two nations are closing on a phase-one of the trade deal, under which the US is considering removing some tariffs on $112 billion worth of Chines imports in exchange of China agreeing to buy up to $50 billion worth of US farm goods within two years and implement commitments to open its financial services sector and increase intellectual property protections, according to Politico.