President Trump to meet China's Liu He at 18:45 GMT - White House

The US President Trump will meet China's Vice Premier Lie He at 18:45 GMT on Friday, according to White House schedule.
While no one is anticipating Trump and Liu to announce a comprehensive trade deal, the markets are expecting at least a partial trade deal between both countries.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the US is planning to enter into a currency pact with China that could pave the way for a broader deal.
EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance
The EUR/USD pair is trading just shy of the 61.8% retracement of its September decline, underpinned by the ruling positive mood, yet unable to post some solid gains amid local slowing growth.
GBP/USD: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March
GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19. The daily chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern, which indicates the pullback from 1.2582 has ended.
USD/JPY adds 20 pips on President Trump's comments
The demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened on the US President Trump's positive trade-related talks, allowing USD/JPY to jump by more than 20 pips. The currency pair picked up a bid at 107.89 at 00:50 GMT
Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up
US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.