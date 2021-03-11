Premier Li: China's 2021 GDP growth target of over 6% is not low

Commenting on China’s growth target set for this year, Premier Li Keqiang said that the 2021 GDP growth target of over 6% is not low.
His comments come after the conclusion of the National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting on Thursday.
Additional quotes
China is obviously optimistic about the economy, but also realistic.
China doesn't want big fluctuations in GDP growth.
2021 GDP growth target should match that in the next year to avoid big swings.
The growth target is aimed to guide expectations.
Market reaction
The Chinese yuan caught a fresh bid-wave on the above comments, as the USD/CNY pair hit a four-day low of 6.4916.
The spot was last seen trading at 6.4931, still down 0.19% on the day.
