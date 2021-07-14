Powell speech: What we do on QE should already be baked into markets

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is responding to questions after delivering the US Federal Reserve's semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the US House Committee on Financial Services.

"Even after wave of labor supply comes, likely will still be short of full employment."

"Inflation is currently well above 2%."

"Very hard to forecast long-term rates."

"To some extent what we are going to do on QE should already be baked into markets."

"It's clear that investments in good infrastructure can add to the economic potential."

