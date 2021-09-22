Powell speech: Very important the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"It's very important the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion."

"Failure to do that is something that could result in severe damage to the economy."

"We can all agree the United States should not default on its obligations."

"No one should assume the Fed can fully protect the markets or the economy in the event of a default."

"Fed is very closely monitoring Wells Fargo's efforts to fix it problems; will take appropriate actions if it fails to do so."

