FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is commenting on the policy outlook following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 75 basis points to the range of 2.25-2.5%.

Key quotes

"75 bps was right call in light of the data."

"But we wouldn't hesitate to make a larger move if appropriate."

"Very broad support for move at this meeting."

"Inflation has continued to disappoint."

"We've moved expeditiously to get to neutral."

"Our focus is going to continue to be on getting supply and demand in better balance."

"We will be looking at incoming data, including are we seeing a slowdown in economic activity we think we need."

"Some evidence we are seeing that now."

"We will be looking closely at inflation."

"Our mandate is for headline inflation, but we look at core as a better read."

"Will be asking if stance of policy is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back down to target."

"Likely full effect of rate increases has not been felt yet."

"Committee broadly feels we need to get to a moderately restrictive level."

"For September, will make decision based on data."

"Time to go to a meeting by meeting basis, not provide clear guide as before."

