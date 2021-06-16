Powell speech: Supply and demand in labor market to meet in coming months

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We have had a slew of retirements and that may affect participation rate."

"Need to be careful about assessing maximum employment."

"We're seeing wage increases but not seeing anything that is troubling."

"We think supply and demand in labor market will meet in the coming months."

"We're going to be in a strong labor market pretty quickly."

"Still there is a big group of unemployed people and will not forget about them."

