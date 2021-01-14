Powell speech: Strongly committed to using our tools until job is well and truly done

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his remarks on the economy and policy outlook at an online event organized by Princeton Bendheim Center for Finance.

Key quotes

"Elected representatives on both sides of the aisle understand the importance of an independent central bank."

"Our collaboration with the US Treasury was very successful throughout the crisis."

"We haven't incorporated low interest rate environment into thinking about fiscal policy."

"We are strongly committed to using our tools until the job is well and truly done."

"We know we need to be very careful about communicating about asset purchases."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.