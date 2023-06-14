Powell speech: Rate cuts this year will not be appropriate

Share:

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments on the policy outlook after the Federal Reserve's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5-5.25% following the June policy meeting.



"I continue to think there is a path to 2% inflation without large losses of employment."

"A strong labor market that gradually cools could aid a soft landing."

"FOMC is completely unified on need to get to 2% inflation, will do whatever it takes to do that."

"Getting price stability back and restored will benefit generations."

"To maintain real rates as inflation comes down, will need to lower nominal rate in future."

"It will be appropriate to cut rates when inflation comes down."

"Not a single person wrote down a rate cut this year."

"Rate cuts this year will not be appropriate."

