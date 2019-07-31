Powell speech: Not likely Fed will return to rate hikes during this business cycle

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 2% - 2.25% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, said that it was not particularly likely that the Fed would return to rate hikes during this business cycle.

The US Dollar Index, which rallied to its highest level since May 2017 at 98.68 earlier in the hour, was last up 0.5% on the day at 98.55.

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.