Powell speech: No consensus on what explains moves in bond markets

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"No consensus on what explains moves in bond markets."

"Don't see in bond market moves anything that challenges the credibility of the framework."

"Fed is monitoring inflation very carefully."

"Fed thinks it will make good progress over the next couple of years towards maximum employment."

"Clearly on a path to a very strong labor market."

"It is not timely to think about raising interest rates right now, Fed looking at asset purchases instead."

"Ideally, you would not raise rates before you taper."

