Powell speech: No comments on the policy outlook

In his prepared remarks delivered at the Stress Testing Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, didn't comment on the monetary policy outlook or the economy's state.

There won't be a Q&A session and markets will be waiting for Atlanta Fed President Bostic and St. Louis Fed President Bullard's comments later in the session.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is holding on to modest daily gains above the 97.50 mark.