Powell speech: Need to assess if recent inflation represents more than bumps in the road

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"We tend to see a little bit stronger inflation in first half of the year."

"We don't know if this is a bump on inflation road or something more."

"Latest inflation data certainly hasn't improved anyone's confidence."

"Recent inflation data hasn't altered story of inflation coming down to 2% on a sometimes bumpy path."

"We need to take time to assess if recent inflation represents more than bumps in the road."

"It is very important that we do get inflation sustainably down."

"I don't see cracks in the labor market."

