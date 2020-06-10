Powell speech: Millions of people could remain jobless once recovery takes hold

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"The Fed could change the Main Street program further in terms of size."

"It could be millions of people who remain jobless once the recovery takes hold."

"My assumption is a significant chunk of people will remain unemployed for some time."

"It could be some years until those people are able to find jobs again."

