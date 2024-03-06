Powell speech: I think we can achieve a soft landing

Share:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.

Key takeaways

"So far we have economy growing at solid pace, labor market still tight and strong."

"Inflation has come down sharply."

"These are very attractive conditions we want to continue."

"I think we can achieve a soft landing."

"We are using our tools to keep a strong labor market and strong growth while making progress on inflation."

"We are on a good path so far in being able to get there."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."

