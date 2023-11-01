Powell speech: Full effects of tightening yet to be felt

Share:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference to explain why they have decided to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% meeting and responds to questions.

Key quotes

"We remain squarely focused on dual mandate."

"Stance of policy is restrictive."

"Full effects of tightening yet to be felt."

"Given how far we have come and amid uncertainty, we are moving carefully."

"We will make decisions on totality of data, balance of risks."

"Economy has expanded well above expectations."

"Labor market remains tight."

"Supply and demand conditions for labor continue to come into better balance."

"Job gains at a strong pace but less than earlier in the year."

