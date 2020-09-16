Powell speech: Fiscal actions taken thus far have made critical difference

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We expect to maintain asset purchases at least at the current pace."

"Fed is prepared to adjust monetary stance as appropriate if risks emerge that will impede its goals."

"Emergency tools will go back in toolbox after the crisis has passed."

"Fiscal actions taken thus far have made critical difference."

"Direct fiscal support may be needed and it will take a while to get back to levels of economic activity and employment that prevailed before the pandemic."

"May take continued support from both monetary and fiscal policy to achieve a full recovery."

