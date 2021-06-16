Powell speech: Fed forecasts for inflation in 2023 are consistent with our goals

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Higher inflation coming from higher prices in sectors affected by reopening, which will reverse over time."

"We think we'll be seeing some reversal in some of the price increases, the timing of that reversal is uncertain."

"Over time, seems likely that things driving up inflation will be temporary."

"We expect to see increases in supply over coming months and inflation to move down."

"Fed forecasts for inflation in 2023 are consistent with our goals."

