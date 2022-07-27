FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is commenting on the policy outlook following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 75 basis points to the range of 2.25-2.5%.

Key quotes

"Reducing balance sheet plays important role."

"Over coming months looking for compelling evidence of inflation coming down."

"Pace of increases depends on incoming data, outlook for economy."

"Another unusually large increase could be appropriate at next meeting."

"We will communicate our thinking as clearly as possible."

"Likely will be appropriate to slow pace of increases as rates get more restrictive."

"Economy often evolves in unexpected ways."

"Further surprises could be in store."

"We will strive to avoid adding to uncertainty."

"We expect a period of below-trend economic growth."

"Such outcomes necessary to achieve price stability."

"Process is likely to involve period of lower growth, softening labor market

