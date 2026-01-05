Pound Sterling Price News: Reclaims 1.3500 as Dollar falters on geopolitical shock, weak US data

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 as Dollar falters on geopolitical shock, weak US data

GBP/USD surges over 0.29% on Monday as the Greenback erases earlier gains sponsored by risk aversion in the FX space courtesy of geopolitical developments over the weekend. The pair trades at 1.3500 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3414.

Pound Sterling outperforms risky peers at the start of the week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its risky currency peers, but faces selling pressure against safe-haven at the start of the week. The British currency gains on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a gradual monetary easing cycle in 2026. The BoE stated in its last policy meeting of 2025 that the monetary policy will remain on a "gradual downward path" after reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% with a 5-4 majority in December.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 (neutral) has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias.