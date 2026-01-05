TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News: Reclaims 1.3500 as Dollar falters on geopolitical shock, weak US data

FXStreet Team

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 as Dollar falters on geopolitical shock, weak US data

GBP/USD surges over 0.29% on Monday as the Greenback erases earlier gains sponsored by risk aversion in the FX space courtesy of geopolitical developments over the weekend. The pair trades at 1.3500 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3414. Read More...

Pound Sterling outperforms risky peers at the start of the week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its risky currency peers, but faces selling pressure against safe-haven at the start of the week. The British currency gains on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a gradual monetary easing cycle in 2026. The BoE stated in its last policy meeting of 2025 that the monetary policy will remain on a “gradual downward path” after reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% with a 5-4 majority in December. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 (neutral) has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias. Read More...

FXStreet Team



EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD extends its intraday recovery in the American session on Monday, changing hands at around 1.1700. The  US Dollar advanced throughout the first half od the day, benefiting from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela throughout the first half of the day, now shedding ground following the release of discouraging US data.

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3530 after weak US figures

GBP/USD  keeps rallying in the American session on Monday, trading at around 1.3530. The US Dollar accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI. The index contracted to 47.9 from the 48.2 posted in November, also missing the expected 48.3.

Gold recovers its bullish stance on geopolitical turmoil, tepid US data

Gold started the week on a bullish note and is currently extending its intraday advance. The bright metal benefited from mounting geopolitical tensions, triggered by the US decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. A softer-than-anticipated US ISM Manufacturing PMI adds to Gold’s advance.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Bitcoin rises above the 50-day EMA, supported by a resurgence of ETF inflows. Ethereum remains above $3,100 as the crypto market broadly shrugs off mounting geopolitical tensions.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple edges up above $2.13 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting steady interest in risk assets across the cryptocurrency market despite geopolitical tensions. XRP is rising for the fifth consecutive day, supported by steady inflows into spot ETFs. 

