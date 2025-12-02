TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3200 as the Dollar registers minimal gains although the US economy continues to show signs of weakness, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to ease policy in the December meeting. Read More...

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar ahead of key US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to near 1.3190 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair falls as the US Dollar extends Monday's recovery move despite weak United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Sterling remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 in the early European trading hours on Tuesday, consolidating the previous sharp retracement from five-week highs of 1.3276. Read More...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD comes under pressure, flirts with 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure, flirts with 1.1600

EUR/USD now faces some renewed downside pressure and challenges the key support at 1.1600 the figure as the Greenback manages to stage a mild comeback despite mixed US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3200

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3200

GBP/USD now breaches below the 1.3200 support amid its fourth consecutive daily pullback. With markets increasingly convinced the BoE will cut rates this month, the Britisj Pound is struggling to build any real momentum.

Gold turns red near $4,160

Gold turns red near $4,160

Gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, receding toward the $4,160 region per troy, or two-day lows. The precious metal surrenders its earlier gains on the back of the tepid rebound in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision.

