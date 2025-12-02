Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3200 as the Dollar registers minimal gains although the US economy continues to show signs of weakness, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to ease policy in the December meeting.

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar ahead of key US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to near 1.3190 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair falls as the US Dollar extends Monday's recovery move despite weak United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for November.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Sterling remains capped by 50-day SMA

GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 in the early European trading hours on Tuesday, consolidating the previous sharp retracement from five-week highs of 1.3276.