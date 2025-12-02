TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot

  • GBP/USD holds steady as ISM Manufacturing contraction reinforces expectations of a December Fed cut.
  • FedWatch prices 87% odds of a 25-bps cut despite rising Treasury yields and a flat DXY.
  • UK political uncertainty grows after OBR chief resigns, with markets assigning 90% odds of a BoE cut.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3200 as traders bet on dual Fed–BoE dovish pivot
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3200 on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) registers minimal gains, despite the US economy continuing to show signs of weakness, which could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease policy in the December meeting.

Sterling steady despite soft UK outlook, as rising odds of a December Fed cut dominate market sentiment

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that manufacturing activity shrank for the ninth consecutive month. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in November missed estimates, falling from 48.7 to 48.2, missing forecasts of 48.6. Also, the employment sub-component reaffirmed the low-firing, low-hiring environment, exerting pressure on the Fed to cut rates.

Expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed are 87%, up from 63% a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, is virtually unchanged at 99.43, even as US Treasury yields are rising.

In the UK, the head of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) resigned after the Autumn Budget presented by Chancellor Rachel Reeves was published ahead of the announcement in parliament.

On Tuesday, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released its forecasts for the UK economy, which is expected to grow faster than previously expected in 2026. Economic data showed that the UK’s house prices increased faster than expected in November.

Despite this, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to cut rates at the December meeting, with money markets pricing in a 90% chance, according to LSEG data.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD remains subdued, capped on the upside by the 50-day SMA at 1.3267. Momentum is also flattish as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) meanders near the 50 neutral line. For a bullish resumption, traders need to clear the 50-day SMA and the 1.3300 figure. If surpassed, they could challenge the 200-day SMA at 1.3315.

On the downside, the first key support is 1.3200. Once surpassed, the next stop is the 20-day SMA at 1.3153, ahead of 1.3100.

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%0.30%-0.17%0.02%-0.30%-0.10%0.13%
EUR0.07%0.37%-0.07%0.09%-0.23%-0.05%0.20%
GBP-0.30%-0.37%-0.19%-0.28%-0.59%-0.40%-0.17%
JPY0.17%0.07%0.19%0.17%-0.16%0.03%0.27%
CAD-0.02%-0.09%0.28%-0.17%-0.37%-0.12%0.11%
AUD0.30%0.23%0.59%0.16%0.37%0.19%0.42%
NZD0.10%0.05%0.40%-0.03%0.12%-0.19%0.24%
CHF-0.13%-0.20%0.17%-0.27%-0.11%-0.42%-0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure, flirts with 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure, flirts with 1.1600

EUR/USD now faces some renewed downside pressure and challenges the key support at 1.1600 the figure as the Greenback manages to stage a mild comeback despite mixed US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3200

GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3200

GBP/USD now breaches below the 1.3200 support amid its fourth consecutive daily pullback. With markets increasingly convinced the BoE will cut rates this month, the Britisj Pound is struggling to build any real momentum.

Gold turns red near $4,160

Gold turns red near $4,160

Gold remains under pressure on Tuesday, receding toward the $4,160 region per troy, or two-day lows. The precious metal surrenders its earlier gains on the back of the tepid rebound in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers