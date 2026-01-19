Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD rallies as Trump tariff threats against EU weigh on US Dollar

GBP/USD rallies as Trump tariff threats against Europe weigh on US Dollar

GBP/USD rises on Monday after tensions between the US and Europe had grown following a social media post of US President Donald Trump threatening to impose duties on eight European countries. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3414, up 0.28%. Read More...

Pound Sterling rises against a weakened US Dollar, UK data eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.15% higher to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms across the board amid disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Washington’s desire to purchase Greenland. Read More...

GBP/USD gathers strength to near 1.3400 on Trump’s tariff threats

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3400 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday. Read More...