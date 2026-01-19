TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD rallies as Trump tariff threats against EU weigh on US Dollar

FXStreet Team

GBP/USD rallies as Trump tariff threats against Europe weigh on US Dollar

GBP/USD rises on Monday after tensions between the US and Europe had grown following a social media post of US President Donald Trump threatening to impose duties on eight European countries. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3414, up 0.28%. Read More...

Pound Sterling rises against a weakened US Dollar, UK data eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.15% higher to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms across the board amid disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Washington’s desire to purchase Greenland. Read More...

GBP/USD gathers strength to near 1.3400 on Trump’s tariff threats

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3400 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD now picks up extra pace, climbing past the 1.1640 level, or daily highs, as the US Dollar continues to lose momentum. The move follows fresh tariff threats from President Trump against eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trading conditions are likely to remain thin.

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging modestly above 1.3400 the figure on Monday. The British Pound gathers steam on the back of a weaker Greenback, as markets continue to evaluate President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold drew strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped underpin the yellow metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

