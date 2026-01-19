The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ripped open the new trading week on a tariff-fueled weak note, reminiscent of trade war fears that knocked around equity markets early in 2025. A year later, the Trump administration is still grappling with picking a lane and staying in it.

US President Donald Trump has ramped up his assertions that the US should “own” Greenland, going so far as to suggest that he no longer feels an obligation to “think purely of Peace” (sic), suggesting that part of his newfound aggressive stance on Greenland is owed in part to Trump getting snubbed for the annual Nobel Peace Prize. According to messages between Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre obtained by media outlets, Støre reminded Trump that the Nobel Prize is administered by an independent committee, not the Norwegian government.

Trump wants Greenland, but resistance remains firm

President Trump has vowed to impose a 10% tariff on US exports bound for eight European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, beginning on February 1.Tariffs would ramp up to an additional 25% by the summer months if the European Union doesn’t break off an entire nation and grant it to the US. US exports to the European economic zone have amounted to very little at the best of times, and it took European leaders a little under two hours to respond to Trump’s newest tariff threats over the weekend with a reciprocal tariff threat. Counter tariffs have had a profound effect on multiple American industrial sectors over the past year, and European leaders are expected to deliver a targeted tariff list that will lean on ongoing US economic pain points.

US markets are in low-volume mode as most American exchanges take the Martin Luther King Day holiday. US equity markets will be back in force from Tuesday, just in time for a fresh update to the ADP Employment Change 4-week average, followed by a scheduled speech from President Trump on Wednesday, with a hot update to US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation on Thursday. Friday will wrap up the trading week with a fresh round of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results for January.

