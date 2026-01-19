Canadian Dollar gains ground as tariffs weigh on US Dollar

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) caught a leg higher on Monday, climbing to its highest bids against the US Dollar (USD) in almost a week as global markets push down on the Greenback in the face of renewed trade war rhetoric from US President Donald Trump. Trump appears to have his sights set on aquiring Greenland, but pushback from the European Union and Greenland itself has flummoxed Trump’s plans to announce himself king of other countries, drawing renewed threats of sweeping flat tariffs on US imports from the EU in a cyclical repetition of Trump’s scattershot trade war rhetoric through 2025.

According to the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) latest summary of business opinions, Canadian firms remain tepid about economic prospects looking ahead through the rest of the year, but fears of a widespread recession have cooled steadily.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar follows broader FX market higher as Greenback falters

US President Donald Trump threatened an additional 10% tariff on all goods from the European Union to begin on February 1, climbing to 25% by summer if the EU doesn’t hand over the entire nation of Greenland to the US.

European leaders were quick to reject the suggestion of ceding Greenland for no real reason, and have expressed their willingness to enact reciprocal targeted tariffs on US goods, drawing further ire from President Trump.

The BoC’s Business Outlook Survey showed that Canadian business sentiment remains chronically subdued, but has rebounded from the aggregate low hit through the midpoint of 2025.

Canadian businesses noted that overall sales growth has remained weak over the past year, thanks to economic impacts from the US-Canada trade war. However, sales growth is expected to rebound modestly in 2026.

Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 2.4% on an annualized basis in December, despite contracting 0.2% on a monthly basis.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

Despite a near-term upswing on fresh Greenback weakness, the Canadian Dollar remains trapped in a key congestion point, with the USD/CAD pair caught between the 200-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Price action remains hamstrung near the 1.3900 handle, but overbought conditions on the Stochastic Oscillator are tilting overall odds in favor of further bullish Loonie momentum.

USD/CAD daily chart