Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hits record high after Trump tariff threat fuels risk-off mood

Silver (XAG/USD) extends its historic rally on Monday, surging to a fresh all-time high near $94.15, as robust safe-haven flows drive demand for precious metals amid escalating trade and geopolitical tensions. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is holding firm around $93.90, up about 32% so far this month.

Investor sentiment has been rattled after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on several European nations in an effort to acquire Greenland. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said tariffs would start at 10% from February 1 and rise to 25% in June unless and until “a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

The announcement has injected a fresh layer of uncertainty into global markets, prompting a risk-averse environment that is weighing on global equities and the US Dollar (USD).

Beyond the geopolitical risks, Silver is also benefiting from its dual role as both an investment asset and an industrial metal, with physical demand continuing to exceed available supply.

Meanwhile, a Gold-Silver ratio near 50 highlights Silver’s sharp relative outperformance against Gold, signaling a shift in investor preference toward the higher-beta precious metal.

Technically, XAG/USD stays in a strong uptrend, backed by rising moving averages and consistent dip-buying. On the 4-hour chart, XAG/USD is pressing against the upper Bollinger Band, showing strong bullish momentum, though it also warns that the market is stretched and could pause or pull back slightly before the next leg higher.

On the downside, the middle Bollinger Band near $91.36 acts as immediate support. A sustained break below this area could expose the lower Bollinger Band around $87.66 as the next support zone. On the upside, a continuation of the broader uptrend keeps the psychological $100 level in focus.

Momentum remains positive, with the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) rising toward 63 after bouncing from the 50 level, supporting the case for further gains despite the risk of short-term consolidation.